 Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

The train halted at the Asangaon station, about 75 km from Mumbai, in neighbouring Thane district and resumed its journey at 11.25am after the technical issue was fixed

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat | FPJ

A Vande Bharat Express train heading to Mumbai from Jalna suffered a glitch in its braking system on Tuesday morning, resulting in a delay of around 30 minutes, officials said.

The train halted at the Asangaon station, about 75 km from Mumbai, in neighbouring Thane district and resumed its journey at 11.25am after the technical issue was fixed, they said.

The train departs from Jalna around 5.05am and reaches the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at 11.55am. It halts at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan Junction, Nashik Road, Manmad Junction and Aurangabad stations on both the directions.

Read Also
Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum Of Cartoon Art - See Photos
article-image

"The train suffered a glitch in its braking system at around 11am, and left for Mumbai around 11.25am after the technical issue was resolved," a Central Railway official said.

Earlier on Saturday, a Jalna-bound Vande Bharat Express train from CSMT got delayed due to a cattle hit incident between Lasur and Potul stations in Marathwada. The train's brake pipe, front panels and other parts were damaged in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, the sixth Vande Bharat train of Maharashtra, via video conference from Ayodhya on December 29, but its regular services started from January 1.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know