 Jalna: Body Of 11-Year-Old Boy Exhumed Over Suspicion Of Murder
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
The police on Tuesday exhumed the body of an 11-year-old boy in Jalna district after his mother alleged that he was killed by his father, an official said. The boy, Ariyan Bhatsode, died under mysterious circumstances in Malegaon village of Jalna tehsil on March 30, an official stated.

The police decided to exhume the body after the boy's mother, Sindubai, lodged a complaint alleging that her estranged husband, Raosaheb Bhatsode, was involved in the death and that the last rites had been performed hastily, Inspector Suresh Unwane said.

Sindubai lived separately in Buldhana district due to some marital dispute, and the father had recently brought the boy to Malegaon, he mentioned. On March 30, Sindubai was informed that her son had met with an accident, and upon reaching Malegaon, she saw the boy's body, which bore some marks, the official said.

The last rites were conducted hastily by the family without informing the police, he said. Permission from the local court was sought to exhume the body for further investigation, the official added, mentioning that the boy's father has been detained for questioning.

