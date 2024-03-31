 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Murder Suspect Who Ran Over Cousin Arrested By Police
Sachin Wakchaure and Shivram Mondhe are maternal cousins. Sachin harbored suspicions that Shivram had assisted his daughter in eloping and marrying Shivram's nephew, fueling his animosity towards Shivram.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Waluj police swiftly apprehended the individual who intentionally rammed his jeep into his maternal cousin, critically injuring him and tragically killing his son. The incident occurred on March 30, and the accused has been identified as Sachin Wakchaure. Four others also have been arrested.

On Thursday, March 28, in the afternoon, Shivram Modhe (45) and his son Pawan Modhe (25) were riding a bike on the Shendurvada to Savkheda road when a jeep collided with their bike from behind. Both riders fell to the ground, and the jeep then attempted to run over them. Tragically, Pawan's head was crushed under the tire of the jeep, resulting in his immediate demise. The jeep subsequently overturned at the side of the road, and the accused fled the scene.

Initially, the police considered the incident an accident. However, upon discovering an Aadhar card in a wallet inside the jeep, they were able to identify the suspect, leading to the prompt arrest of the main suspect, as well as four others from different locations.

