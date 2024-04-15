Jalgaon: Teachers Step Forward, Rebuild School Roof

When unseasonal rains accompanied by gale-force winds lashed the district, the roofing sheets of the school were blown away. Recognising the potential disruption to student activities and the upcoming polling scheduled to be held in the school for the Lok Sabha elections, three teachers took matters into their own hands and repaired the school roof.

Jalgaon district experienced unseasonal rain and stormy winds on Friday, causing damage to crops, trees, and infrastructure, including the school building. Strong winds tore away the roofing sheets of the Zila Parishad school in Moharale, Yawal taluka. The teachers discovered the damage when they arrived at the school on Saturday morning. Rather than waiting for official procedures such as assessing the damage and requesting grants from the Zila Parishad, the teachers took immediate action. They understood the urgency, especially since the school was also designated as a polling station for the Chopda constituency.

Without delay, three teachers, Jahabir Bhika Tadvi, Amol Gulab Bhoi, and Yuvraj Ahmed Tadvi, procured new roofing sheets and nails from the market and personally installed them on the building. Their proactive approach earned appreciation from the village residents. Notably, Jahabir Tadvi, in addition to being a teacher, serves as the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of Moharale village, heightening his awareness of the situation's significance.

These teachers demonstrated that their responsibilities extend beyond classroom teaching to handling emergency situations. Upon learning of their initiative, Yawal Tehsildar Mohanmala Nazirkar invited the teachers and honored them with shawls as recognition of their swift and decisive action.