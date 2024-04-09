MP: FIR Against Govt Teacher Couple For Disrupting Election Training In Guna

Representative Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police registered an FIR against a husband and wife, both government teachers for disrupting election training in Guna.

The couple allegedly verbally abused the secretary responsible for trainees' attendance and caused chaos over attendance procedures. The district panchayat CEO promptly suspended both individuals on the same day.

The husband and wife were identified as Brijendra Sharma alias Guddu and Preeti Sharma respectively.

The altercation occurred on April 6 during a five-day training session for Lok Sabha polls at the PG College in the area. Preeti arrived at the training spot and pressured the gram panchayat Deori Mar secretary Hari Singh Dhakad, to sign the attendance sheet before the designated time of the training session departure.

When confronted, Preeti reportedly called her husband Brijendra, who created a scene at the college, threatening and intimidating the secretary.

Upon learning of the incident, Ramveer Singh Raghuvanshi, the block panchayat officer-in-charge, intervened, urging the teacher to disclose the identity of the person she called. Refusing to cooperate, legal action was threatened, leading to the couple's subsequent suspension.

Following a complaint by the secretary, an FIR was registered against the couple under charges of obstructing government work and violating the Public Representation Act at the Kotwali police station.

The disturbance caused by the teacher couple garnered significant attention, with a crowd gathering at the Guna district courtyard in response to their commotion. Authorities actively addressed the situation, emphasising the importance of maintaining decorum and respecting election protocols.