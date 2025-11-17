Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Completes Hat-Trick, Bags 8 Plex Concil Export Awards |

Jalgaon: The Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. was awarded eight export awards for the two years 2023 - 2024 and 2024-25 in various groups of plastic products. The award ceremony was held at Hotel The Leela in Mumbai on Sunday, November 16.

Jain Irrigation has done a hat-trick in this award given by the Plastic Export Promotion Council (Plex Concil). On behalf of the company, Vice President Anil Jain received the awards from Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal along with senior colleagues Dr Anil Patil, V. M. Bhat, Dr Balkrishna Yadav, Rajendra Mahajan, S. N. Patil, K. B. Sonar, Suchita Keravant, and Deepa Shivde.

This was a ceremony to honour the outstanding performers while celebrating 70 years of excellence in the Indian plastics industry. The PLAX Council Platinum Jubilee Celebration and Export Excellence Awards ceremony was attended by senior industrialist M. P. Tapadia, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Suresh Narvekar, Ravish Kamat, Chairman of PLAX Council Vikram Badhoria, Vice-Chairman Sachin Shah, Hemant Menocha, Shribash Dashmohpatra. The participants lit the lamp.

The PLAX Council is an organisation established in 1955 by the Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The PLAX Council awards the best-performing industries in various sectors of plastics in India. The awards are in the form of a plaque and a certificate. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. has been honoured by the PLAX Council every year since 1991 for its quality production and export of plastic products.

Jain Irrigation Company has been selected as the recipient of the Export Excellence Award in the Pipes and Hoses (Plastic) Fittings category for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25. In this, Jain received the first prize for exports in the Drip Irrigation category for 2023-24, second place in the Fittings Pipe Hoses category, first place in the Pipe Hoses category, and first place in the PVC Phone Sheet category for exports. For 2024-25, the company won the first prize in drip irrigation, the second prize in fittings, pipes and hoses, the second prize for excellent exports in pipes and hoses, and the PVC foam sheet section won the first prize in a row.

Sustainability in the economy due to the plastic sector - Piyush Goyal

The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEX CONCIL) organised the Export Excellence Awards on 16 November 2025 in Mumbai. This incentive ceremony is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening India's manufacturing and export capabilities, promoting initiatives like "Make in India", and promoting the economy through sustainability in the plastic sector.

India's plastics sector has been positioned as a centre of technological excellence and sustainable development while competing with the world. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said this. Plastic Expert Promotion Concil (PLEXCONCIL) celebrated its Platinum Jubilee of 70 years of dedicated service and honoured leading exporters with Expert Excellence Awards for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

He said that the Plastic Expert Promotion Concil has encouraged its members to integrate with global value chains and adopt best practices over the years, which has increased the competitiveness and prestige of Indian plastic products in the international market.

He added that since the reduction of GST, the Indian domestic market has been revitalised. He said that the future of the plastics industry is due to quality products and sustainable production in the world.

"Plastic culture has taken agriculture from minimum resources to excellence. These awards have been received since 1991, highlighting the six decades of work of Jain Irrigation. I consider this award to be a dedication to the hard work of every colleague and son of the land working in various departments of the company," said Ashok Jain, President, Jain Irrigation System Ltd., Jalgaon.