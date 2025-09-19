Jalgaon Hospital Treats Train Accident Victim For 4 Months, Sends Him Home Safely | Sourced

Jalgaon: A young man who was seriously injured after falling from a train in Jalgaon has been successfully treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past four months. On Thursday, September 18, he was discharged and sent home safely to Uttar Pradesh.

The patient, identified as Rajesh Bhagwan, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had sustained severe injuries in the accident. Initially, his identity was unknown. He was admitted to GMCH Jalgaon, where he first received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit before being shifted to the general ward.

During this period, the hospital staff and doctors cared for him like a family member. Once his identity was established, his relatives were contacted, but they refused to take responsibility. Despite this, the medical team, under the guidance of Dean Dr Girish Thakur, Deputy Dean Dr Maroti Pote, and Superintendent Dr Dharmendra Patil, continued his treatment and ensured his recovery.

On completion of his treatment, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Imran Pathan formally discharged Rajesh on September 18. Social Service Superintendent Anil Thackeray, Dipali Jadhav, Aishwarya Tribhuvan and staff member Shakeel Pathan were present at the time.

Notably, social worker Isak Bagwan extended crucial support by arranging Rajesh’s train ticket and an ambulance from Jalgaon to Bhusawal. Dean Dr Thakur appreciated the dedication of the doctors, nurses, staff and social workers who ensured Rajesh’s smooth recovery and safe return.

Rajesh, grateful for the compassionate treatment he received, expressed heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of GMCH Jalgaon.