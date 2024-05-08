Jalgaon: District Collector Ayush Prasad Initiates Measures to Boost Female Voter Participation |

In the Jalgaon district, in Raver and Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituencies, District Collector Ayush Prasad expressed concern over the low percentage of women participating in voting during the 2019 elections. In an effort to understand the reasons behind this trend and address the underlying issues, Prasad organised a meeting to gather insights and develop solutions ahead of polls.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Prasad emphasised his commitment to finding viable strategies to encourage greater female voter participation.

Over the years, Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency has witnessed varying voter turnouts, with percentages ranging from 42% in 2009 to 58% in 2014. Similarly, in Raver constituency, the turnout has fluctuated from 50.73% in 2009 to 61% in 2019. Notably, the percentage of women voters has remained consistently low in comparison to men. Through discussions held during the meeting, reasons for this trend surfaced, including apathy toward voting among women, challenges related to childcare responsibilities, pregnancy, disabilities, and work commitments.

3886 polling booths across the district

Prasad recognised that these issues, while significant, were not insurmountable. He devised a plan to address them by coordinating with relevant departments. Measures included setting up childcare centers and health facilities at 3886 polling booths across the district, ensuring medical assistance for pregnant women and individuals with health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and providing transportation to polling stations for those in need. Prasad also appealed to citizens to support women domestic workers by allowing them to take leave for voting.

Efforts to increase voter registration among women proved successful, with 50,000 new female voters added to the electoral rolls through special campaigns. Prasad said that he aims to ensure these newly registered voters cast their ballots by facilitating their access to polling stations. Additionally, initiatives such as postal voting for citizens above 85 years old and the establishment of polling stations managed by youth groups have been implemented to enhance voter participation.

To raise awareness about the importance of voting, various organisations, including Rotary and Lions clubs, have been enlisted to collaborate on voter education initiatives. Prasad further encouraged young voters aged 18 to 23 to participate in the electoral process by dressing in traditional attire and taking photos outside polling stations. He expressed confidence that these efforts would lead to an increase in the district's voter turnout this year.