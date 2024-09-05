'Is It Just A Piece Of Lego?': Netizens React As Pune Ganpati Mandals Demand Removal Of FOB On JM Road

Representative Image | File Photo

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, representatives of over 200 Ganpati mandals in Pune have requested the authorities to temporarily dismantle the foot over-bridge (FOB) connecting Jangali Maharaj Road with the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Park Metro Station. They argue that the FOB could obstruct the tall displays and chariots that pass through the road during Ganpati visarjan.

Shyam Marne, president of Sudarshan Mitra Mandal, explained that in previous years, the height of displays and chariots for the Ganpati visarjan procession was around 25-30 feet. However, the mandals had to reduce the height to 20 feet due to the low clearance of the bridge at Khanduji Baba Chowk. Now, those using JM Road are being forced to lower the height of their displays even further, he added.

Marne mentioned that after the mandals raised the issue with officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Metro, their concerns were dismissed. On the other hand, Metro officials emphasised that the bridge was constructed according to urban street guidelines.

Meanwhile, several Punekars took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the demand from the Ganpati mandals.

One user wrote, "I won’t be surprised if their request is actually granted, given how slimy and spineless our politicians are."

Another commented, "What to say? Speechless now. All mandals and affiliated parties must identify themselves. Who wants this bridge removed? Then we can decide who to vote for. Wonder what kind of thinking this is."

"First, these mandals were given unnecessary importance and metro work was held up for weeks. Now this. For their one-day convenience, they want the public to suffer the other 364 days," stated a third user.

"Temporarily remove the bridge as if it is a piece of Lego..." said a fourth user.

