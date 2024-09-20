Is Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap Quitting BJP To Join NCP (SP)? Here's What We Know | X/@iAshwiniJagtap

Speculation was rife that Ashwini Jagtap, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Chinchwad Assembly seat, was planning to quit the saffron party and join the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) ahead of the upcoming elections. Rumours intensified amid concerns that her brother-in-law, Shankar Jagtap, BJP's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief, might be chosen for the ticket instead of her.

However, Ashwini Jagtap has put these rumours to rest, clarifying that she will not leave the BJP, even if she doesn’t get the ticket. "There are no conflicts within the party. If the BJP selects Shankar Jagtap as the candidate, I will fully support the campaign and ensure his victory," the Chinchwad MLA said. She also criticised her political opponents for spreading false rumours about her.

Ashwini Jagtap’s late husband, Laxman Jagtap, held the Chinchwad seat since 2009. Following his passing in 2023, a bypoll was held, and the BJP nominated her as the candidate.

Meanwhile, it was also rumoured that Nana Kate, currently with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), might join the Sharad Pawar faction and contest the elections from Chinchwad. However, Kate has dismissed these speculations.

“It is true that I am keen to contest the Assembly polls from Chinchwad, and I am proceeding with my plan. There is speculation that I am being approached by the NCP (SP), but there is no truth in it so far,” Kate said.

Recently, BJP MLC Pankaja Munde visited Chinchwad and mentioned that a decision will soon be made regarding whether Ashwini Jagtap or another candidate will be fielded. "Even though there are many aspirants, the core committee has enough experience to select the right candidate. It will not be a tough decision for the party leadership,” she added.