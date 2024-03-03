Investigations Deepen In Pune Drug Bust: Here's All You Need To Know |

In a recent development in the drug case, the Pune police crime branch has learned that the drug racket is much wider, involving numerous individuals, including a main mastermind who remains unidentified.

Police investigations have also revealed the modus operandi used by the accused to transfer drugs to various locations, including the whereabouts of Sonam Pandit, the girlfriend of the accused Sandip Dhunia, and the money being sent to Delhi through Hawala.

The police have also sought assistance from central agencies, which have issued red corner notices to Interpol for Sandip Dhunia and Virendra Singh, who are currently in Kuwait.

11 suspects held so far

Following the arrest of 11 suspects in the case, ongoing investigations have uncovered further crucial information. During questioning of one of the accused, Haider Shaikh, police learned about the operations of the team and the transportation of raw materials to the Kurkumbh factory, where drugs and raw materials worth ₹3500 crore were seized.

Sources reveal that the raw material was transported from Vishrantwadi to the Kurkumbh area, where the first MD seizure took place.

Haider revealed that a tempo was used to transfer the material to the Kurkumb area. Investigation revealed that the tempo, loaded with around 350 kg of MD raw material, was parked in Vaibhav Colony at Vishrantwadi. Acting swiftly, the police seized the tempo parked three kilometers away from the location where the drug was first seized.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that the seized substance contains chemical components used in the production of drugs such as mephedrone and meth. Raw materials concealed in the tempo have been confiscated and will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Mephedrone smuggled into the country and abroad

He also informed that mephedrone has been smuggled into the country and abroad and was manufactured in a factory located at Kurkumbh Industrial Colony on the Pune-Solapur highway.

The police have discovered that the drugs were sent to Goa, Bengaluru, and Sangali by road, with the money collected from the drug deals sent to Delhi through a Hawala racket from Pune.

Investigations have revealed that Haider was the main operator in Pune, with Dhunia in contact with him. However, it was revealed that Dhunia is not the main mastermind, prompting the police to search for more details.

Additionally, the police have found the rental agreement of Sonam Pandit, the alleged girlfriend of Dhunia, who resided in the Vishrantwadi area. The police are currently searching for her location for further clues. During the investigation, the names of Lala and Jatin emerged, and the police are actively searching for them. Furthermore, the police are questioning over 15 drug peddlers from Pune for additional details on the drug racket.

All accused have been produced in court, and police custody has been extended for further interrogation.