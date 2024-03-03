Pune: Hadapsar Fire Brigade's Quick Action Averts Disaster; Building's Fire Extinguisher Found Inoperative (VIDEO) |

A major fire was reported in Hadapsar, on Sunday at around 1:44pm in a flat within the eleven-storied building Solitaire Wadhwa, situated at the rear of Amanora Park, Hadapsar.

Fire vehicles rushed from Hadapsar and BT Kawde Road Fire Station following a report received by the fire brigade.

Upon arrival, personnel identified a fire in flat number four on the second floor of the building. The apartment was closed with no occupants inside. When the flat owner opened the main door with a key, they discovered an intensified fire and a significant amount of smoke. Ensuring no one was inside, personnel promptly commenced extinguishing the fire with water, ensuring it did not spread to neighbouring flats.

Before the fire brigade's arrival, a fire engine from Amanora Park was already engaged in efforts to control the flames. The fire is suspected to have resulted from an electrical short circuit, and fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

However, it was noted that the permanent fire extinguisher in the building was non-functional at the time of the incident. The fire caused substantial damage, consuming household materials, wooden furniture, and electrical appliances.

Fire Officer Anil Gaikwad, accompanied by Tandel Ambadas Darade, Driver Nilesh Bhosle, Chandrakant Jagtap, and Firemen Dattatray Mane, Pradeep Sawant, Vaibhav Bhosle, Anil Hake, Ghule, actively participated in this operation.