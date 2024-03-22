Innovation Conclave Empowers Maharashtra's Students: SCERT's Dr. Shobha Khandare Highlights Significance |

Dr Shobha Khandare, Joint Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), emphasised the significance of the Innovation Conclave hosted by the Pi Jam Foundation.

She was speaking at the Innovation Conclave which provided a platform for over 150 students and teachers from Pune, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Mahabaleshwar, Akola, and Nagpur.

The event focused on fostering student leadership and offered workshops on design thinking, problem-solving, and prototype development for community issues. Grade 7 students Moryam and Swaraj efficiently hosted the event.

Dr Khandare stated, "This is a significant milestone for the students of Maharashtra, and it is crucial that they receive mentorship to excel further in the competition. The Innovation Conclave has been instrumental in increasing student involvement in both education and societal matters, sparking their curiosity and enhancing their observational skills. Students need to create ideas that will address social challenges, as they will be the architects of a new India."

Highlighting the conclave's importance, notable educators and industry leaders, including Prachi Patil, a Lecturer at DIET Pune, Aditya Adavi, Centre Head for Bosch Global Software Technologies Pune division, and Devendra Tiwari, Principal Project Associate at National Innovation Foundation, attended the event.