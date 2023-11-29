Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023 To Be Held On December 3: All You Need To Know About It |

The sixth edition of the Indrayani River Cyclothon will be held on Sunday, December 3 from 6am to 9am, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge informed on Wednesday. The cyclothon, said to be the world's largest free cycle rally, will kick off from Bhosari's Gavjatra Maidan, he added.

The cyclothon goes beyond the excitement of cycling; it champions cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation, highlighting the crucial need to preserve our rivers, and nurturing a deep sense of community among all those taking part.

"Together, we can make a significant difference in preserving our environment and ensuring the well-being of our future generations. Join us for the River Cyclothon 2023 and be a part of this collective effort to protect our beloved Indrayani River," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He anticipates a turnout of over 25,000 cyclists for an event aimed at pedaling towards a cleaner, healthier environment.

Landge outlined the cyclothon's three categories: a 5km route catering to amateur cyclists, kids, and senior citizens; a 15km route for intermediate cyclists; and a 25km route designed for seasoned cyclists.

The 5km cyclothon route spans Gavjatra Maidan - Landge Petrol Pump - Indrayaninagar - Gavjatra Maidan. Meanwhile, the 15km route includes Gavjatra Maidan - Jay Ganesh Samrajya - Kranti Chowk - Spine City Mall Chowk - Gavali Matha - Gavjatra Maidan. Lastly, the 25km route encompasses Gavjatra Maidan - Jay Ganesh Samrajya - Kranti Chowk - Sane Chowk - Krushna Nagar - Spine City Mall Chowk - Gavali Matha - Gavjatra Maidan.

