Pune Lok Sabha Elections: Vasant More Scheduled To Meet Raj Thackeray In Mumbai Next Week |

Vasant More, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator, aspiring for a ticket in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Pune, shared with The Free Press Journal on Wednesday that party chief Raj Thackeray plans to convene a meeting in Mumbai next week to discuss the candidacy.

"Raj Saheb visited Pune on Tuesday. However, there was no discussion about the ticket. He will call me to Mumbai next week for a discussion," More stated.

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, More had expressed his desire to contest as an MNS candidate from Pune. He unequivocally stated, "If given the opportunity, I will undoubtedly contest the Lok Sabha polls and emerge victorious. I have been in discussions with our party's chief Raj Thackeray for the last four to five months, ever since the Pune Lok Sabha seat became vacant due to the passing of MP Girish Bapat." In a lighter vein, he added, "If Raj saheb commands, I'll even contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi."

Read Also Pune: President Murmu To Visit NDA For Review Of Passing Out Parade Of 145th Course

Raj Thackeray flays Maharashtra government over Marathi signboard issue

Raj Thackeray, who was in Pune on Tuesday, criticised the state government for "failing" to implement a Supreme Court directive on installing Marathi signboards on shops and other establishments, and claimed the ruling coalition pays just "lip service" to Marathi and Hindutva issues.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said the state government talks about ideologies of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, but never follows them.

Replying to a question related to MNS agitation for Marathi signboards on shops and various other commercial establishments, Thackeray said despite a Supreme Court order on the matter, the state government has "failed" to implement it.

"Our government pays just lip service to Marathi and Hindutva issues. They talk about ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray, but do not follow or act on them. Despite a court order on the Marathi signboard issue, they have been unable to implement it. When I asked them to remove loudspeakers atop mosques, that time also they did not do so," said the MNS chief.

(With PTI inputs)