Indo-Korean Centre Inaugurated In Pune: Here's All You Need To Know

Taking another step to strengthen the ties between India and Korea, the King Sejong Foundation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated the King Sejong Institute at Indo-Korean Center Pune on Tuesday.

The institute now aims to teach the Korean language to Indian students aspiring to work in Korean companies.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, HE Chang Jae-bok, and the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Kim Young-og. Sanjib Ghatak, the Founder of the Indo-Korean Centre, Dr Eunjoo Lim (Director of IKC King Sejong Institute Pune), and Dr Pradip Bavadekar Chairman and Managing Trustee of Youthbuild Foundation also were seen present.

Addressing the people, Jae-bok stated that the close friendship between India and Korea has grown over the years, and in the last five decades, this friendship has also contributed to the flourishing of the economies of both nations. Jae Bok highlighted that in just two decades, the trade between the two countries has seen a remarkable surge, reaching an impressive 28 billion dollars in 2022.

Ambassador Chang discussed ways to promote Korean language education and Korean studies in various regions of India.

While Dr Pradeep Bavdekar, Sanjeeb Ghatak also spoke about the relationship between the two countries and the contribution of the Indo-Korean Centre while Dr Eunjoo Lim welcomed and briefed about the King Sejong Institute.

The programme ended as a visual treat for the attendees where cultural dance forms of Korea and India were performed.