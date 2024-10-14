IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To Know

IndiGo | File

In good news, IndiGo is introducing daily Pune to Thiruvananthapuram direct flights from October 27, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The flight will depart from Pune at 11:10pm and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 1:05am. The return flight from Thiruvananthapuram will depart at 2:40am and arrive in Pune at 4:35am, Landge informed.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also introducing daily Pune-Bhopal direct flights from October 27. Flight 6E 258 will depart from Pune at 1pm and arrive in Bhopal at 2:35pm, while flight 6E 257 will leave Bhopal at 3:05pm and reach Pune at 4:50pm.

Additionally, IndiGo is set to increase flight frequencies on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and Pune-Raipur routes starting October 27.

"These flights will not only make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune but also create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India," the airline said in a recent press release.