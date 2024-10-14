 IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To Know

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To Know

IndiGo is also introducing daily Pune-Bhopal direct flights from October 27

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File

In good news, IndiGo is introducing daily Pune to Thiruvananthapuram direct flights from October 27, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The flight will depart from Pune at 11:10pm and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 1:05am. The return flight from Thiruvananthapuram will depart at 2:40am and arrive in Pune at 4:35am, Landge informed.

Read Also
Pune Airport: IAF Approves Transfer Of Additional 13 Acres; 8 New Parking Bays To Be Built; Aircraft...
article-image

Meanwhile, IndiGo is also introducing daily Pune-Bhopal direct flights from October 27. Flight 6E 258 will depart from Pune at 1pm and arrive in Bhopal at 2:35pm, while flight 6E 257 will leave Bhopal at 3:05pm and reach Pune at 4:50pm.

Additionally, IndiGo is set to increase flight frequencies on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and Pune-Raipur routes starting October 27.

FPJ Shorts
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Video: McDonald's Worker's Reaction On Spotting Former US President Bill Clinton At Georgia Store Goes Viral
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Muthyalamma Temple Idol Vandalised In Kurmaguda, Locals Demand Action; Visuals Surface
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2
'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2
Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Shinde Govt's Allocation Of Funds
Maharashtra Elections 2024: '₹23 Cr To Publicise Cabinet Decisions Via SMS', NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Slams Shinde Govt's Allocation Of Funds
Read Also
Pune: Shiv Sena UBT Targets 'Sant Eknath', 'Deva Bhau' Over Maharashtra's Law & Order After Baba...
article-image

"These flights will not only make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune but also create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India," the airline said in a recent press release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To...

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To...

Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last...

Pune Man Hits The Streets To Search For Missing Bike, Seeks Netizens' Help: 'It’s My Mother's Last...

Good News for Punekars! State Government Approves Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadpasar-Kharadi and...

Good News for Punekars! State Government Approves Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadpasar-Kharadi and...

What is New Mahabaleshwar? MSRDC's Vision for Hill Station Featuring Eco-Tourism with Zip-Lining,...

What is New Mahabaleshwar? MSRDC's Vision for Hill Station Featuring Eco-Tourism with Zip-Lining,...

Pune: SC Grants Interim Bail To Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Ex-Chairman Amar Mulchandani

Pune: SC Grants Interim Bail To Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank Ex-Chairman Amar Mulchandani