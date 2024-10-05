IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, Pune-Raipur Routes | File Photo

In good news, IndiGo is introducing daily Pune-Bhopal direct flights from October 27. "The introduction of this new route will not only promote tourism but also foster important business interactions between the two destinations. The route will enhance connectivity and offer greater convenience to travellers across these regions," the airline said in a release.

Flight 6E 258 will depart from Pune at 1pm and arrive in Bhopal at 2:35pm, while flight 6E 257 will leave Bhopal at 3:05pm and reach Pune at 4:50pm.

Additionally, IndiGo is also set to increase flight frequencies on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and Pune-Raipur routes starting October 27. "These flights will not only make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune but also create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India," it added.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights between Bhopal and Pune starting October 27. This new route shall offer convenient timings and enhance seamless regional connectivity. As a leader in India's aviation, we remain committed to addressing growing demand, especially during the festive season, by introducing new routes to cater to business as well as leisure traffic. Through our extensive 6E network, we continue to offer safe, affordable, and on-time services, ensuring hassle-free journeys, both within India and internationally."