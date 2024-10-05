 IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, Pune-Raipur Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, Pune-Raipur Routes

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, Pune-Raipur Routes

Flight 6E 258 will depart from Pune at 1pm and arrive in Bhopal at 2:35pm, while flight 6E 257 will leave Bhopal at 3:05pm and reach Pune at 4:50pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, Pune-Raipur Routes | File Photo

In good news, IndiGo is introducing daily Pune-Bhopal direct flights from October 27. "The introduction of this new route will not only promote tourism but also foster important business interactions between the two destinations. The route will enhance connectivity and offer greater convenience to travellers across these regions," the airline said in a release.

Flight 6E 258 will depart from Pune at 1pm and arrive in Bhopal at 2:35pm, while flight 6E 257 will leave Bhopal at 3:05pm and reach Pune at 4:50pm.

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...
article-image

Additionally, IndiGo is also set to increase flight frequencies on the Pune-Indore, Pune-Chennai, and Pune-Raipur routes starting October 27. "These flights will not only make it convenient for passengers to travel to and from Pune but also create exciting opportunities to explore new destinations across India," it added.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce the launch of daily direct flights between Bhopal and Pune starting October 27. This new route shall offer convenient timings and enhance seamless regional connectivity. As a leader in India's aviation, we remain committed to addressing growing demand, especially during the festive season, by introducing new routes to cater to business as well as leisure traffic. Through our extensive 6E network, we continue to offer safe, affordable, and on-time services, ensuring hassle-free journeys, both within India and internationally."

FPJ Shorts
RCB's Go Green Initiative: IPL Franchise Restores Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes In Bengaluru; VIDEO
RCB's Go Green Initiative: IPL Franchise Restores Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes In Bengaluru; VIDEO
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024: Tanush Kotian Hits Hundred On Day 5 As Mumbai Clinch 15th Title After 27 Years
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
NMAT 2024 Registration Window For MBA Programs Closes On THIS Date!
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed
Mount Kailash Is Now Visible From Indian Territory; Uttarakhand Tourism Launches New Route; Pilgrims Overwhelmed

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On...

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Bhopal Direct Flights From October 27; Increases Frequencies On...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Approves Financial Policies, Property Transfer Tax...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Approves Financial Policies, Property Transfer Tax...

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...

Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape Case: Pune Police Interrogate Over 100 Habitual Offenders, Review CCTV Cameras...

PM Modi Arrives In Maharashtra; Tries Hands At Drums, Prays At Jagdamba Ma Temple

PM Modi Arrives In Maharashtra; Tries Hands At Drums, Prays At Jagdamba Ma Temple

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...

Pune Metro Invites Bids For Design, Construction Of Underground Stations At Market Yard, Padmavati,...