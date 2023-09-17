Indian Army Receives Festive Cheers: Diwali Snacks And Ganpati Idols From Pune Distributed to Soldiers in Kashmir |

The Indian Army, always vigilant on the border, often misses out on celebrating festivals and special occasions with their families. In recognition of their sacrifices, the Vande Mataram organization, Yuva Phoenix Society, and Sarhad Sanstha arranged a special visit to Kashmir to bring some festive cheer to the soldiers. They distributed Diwali snacks, and gifted Ganpati idols to the jawans stationed in Kashmir.

During the visit, key members from these organizations, including Sachin Jamge (Regional Working President of Vande Mataram Organization), Vaibhav Wagh, Amol Jagtap, Prasad Kulkarni, and local volunteers, were present.

Sachin Jamge, the working president of Vande Mataram organization, emphasized the significance of celebrating festivals with our soldiers, highlighting that their unwavering dedication ensures peace in the country. He acknowledged that the soldiers' readiness to make sacrifices on the border deserves special recognition.

Vaibhav Wagh, the State President of Vande Mataram Association, expressed their strong support for the brave soldiers and their commitment to maintaining peace in India. As a gesture of unity, they presented Diwali snacks to the soldiers before Ganeshotsav.

Bappa in Kashmir

Additionally, as part of a long-standing tradition, an idol of Ganpati from Pune will be installed in the Lal Chowk temple on Harisingh Street in Srinagar by the local Marathi community. This tradition, upheld for the past 20 years, symbolizes the strong cultural ties between Pune and Srinagar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)