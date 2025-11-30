Indefinite Hunger Strike After Brutal Rape & Murder Of 3.5-Year-Old Girl In Malegaon |

Nashik: Villagers of Dongrale have launched an indefinite hunger strike from Saturday, protesting the brutal murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl and demanding that the perpetrator be given the death penalty. They have also demanded a new law ensuring that in such heinous crimes, once the accused is proven guilty, the sentence must be executed within 30 days.



Two weeks ago, a minor girl from Dongrale in Malegaon taluka was allegedly raped and brutally murdered. Police have detained a 24-year-old youth from the village in connection with the crime. Angered villagers held a roadblock agitation and candle march, demanding that the accused be handed over to them and hanged immediately. The entire taluka witnessed a wave of outrage.



Taking note of the public anger, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the case would be tried in a fast-track court. On Saturday, it was declared that Advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor for the case.





In several past cases in the state, lower courts have awarded the death penalty to the accused. However, appeals against the punishment often lead to long delays in concluding the case. To prevent such delays, Dongrale villagers are demanding amendments to the law to ensure that punishment is executed within 30 days.



The indefinite hunger strike that began on Saturday includes villagers such as Dinesh Thakre, Rakesh Dusane, Ajay Patil, Mangesh Khairnar, Gajanan Landge, and Chandrashekhar Hiray.