IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro | Sourced

To strengthen cybersecurity in its operations at Pune and Nagpur Metro, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIT Kanpur and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) on Friday.

The MoU has been signed at Nagpur by the CEO of C3iHub, Tanima Hazra, a subsidiary of IIT Kanpur and Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro.

As reported by the Indian Express, Hardikar said, “The threat to cyber systems is a serious issue, and Maha Metro is not immune to such risks. Since Metro operations involve multiple departments and connect directly with the public, it is essential to have a strong system to defend against cyberattacks.”

In addition to this, Pune Metro is gearing up to introduce a driverless train service, which necessarily requires cybersecurity support.

According to Vinod Agarwal, Director, Systems and Operations, Maha-Metro, “Keeping in view the rising ridership demand and passenger transhipment, Pune Metro will be implementing Driverless or Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode in the greenfield metro lines of Pune Metro Rail Projects,” he told the Indian Express.

Metro’s functioning is based on the integration of a lot of software technologies for its operations, such as ticketing, telecom operations, signalling, power supply, and safety measures, among others and requires protection if attacked may affect the metro’s working.

The currently operational routes between Swargate to PCMC and between Ramwadi and Vanaz will have driverless operations after the system upgrade. Moreover, the line 4 between Kharadi and Khadakwasla will also be introduced with the same driverless system.

Awareness about abiding by safe cybersecurity practices and norms, and strengthening of the software system, will be done by IIT Kanpur.

“And will also help Maha-Metro in ensuring cyber security over Operations control, Signalling, Telecom, Power supply, Automatic fare collection, Building and tunnel management and train onboard systems, Hardikar told the Indian Express.

Cybersecurity Gap Assessment (VAPT), Policy and Governance Framework, Continuous Security Monitoring, securing Database management, Roadmap for Risk Mitigation, Air-gaps, Isolated networks, Firewalls, and Network management will be taken care of by the MoU.

Meanwhile, Hardikar added, “This MoU will be the first pact by IIT Kanpur with any Metro organisation, so as to provide cybersecurity services and awareness practices. And would also attempt to improve the grievance redressal mechanism, to make it more responsive and reduce compliance burden.”