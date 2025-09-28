 IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneIIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

To strengthen cybersecurity in its operations at Pune and Nagpur Metro, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIT Kanpur and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro | Sourced

To strengthen cybersecurity in its operations at Pune and Nagpur Metro, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between IIT Kanpur and the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) on Friday.

The MoU has been signed at Nagpur by the CEO of C3iHub, Tanima Hazra, a subsidiary of IIT Kanpur and Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro.

As reported by the Indian Express, Hardikar said, “The threat to cyber systems is a serious issue, and Maha Metro is not immune to such risks. Since Metro operations involve multiple departments and connect directly with the public, it is essential to have a strong system to defend against cyberattacks.” 

In addition to this, Pune Metro is gearing up to introduce a driverless train service, which necessarily requires cybersecurity support. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Virtually Launches 'Brush Of Hope' Helpline For Cyberbullying Victims

According to Vinod Agarwal, Director, Systems and Operations, Maha-Metro, “Keeping in view the rising ridership demand and passenger transhipment, Pune Metro will be implementing Driverless or Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode in the greenfield metro lines of Pune Metro Rail Projects,” he told the Indian Express.

Metro’s functioning is based on the integration of a lot of software technologies for its operations, such as ticketing, telecom operations, signalling, power supply, and safety measures, among others and requires protection if attacked may affect the metro’s working.  

Read Also
Red Alert Issued For Pune As Heavy Rains Expected Through September 30
article-image

The currently operational routes between Swargate to PCMC and between Ramwadi and Vanaz will have driverless operations after the system upgrade. Moreover, the line 4 between Kharadi and Khadakwasla will also be introduced with the same driverless system.

Awareness about abiding by safe cybersecurity practices and norms, and strengthening of the software system, will be done by IIT Kanpur. 

“And will also help Maha-Metro in ensuring cyber security over Operations control, Signalling, Telecom, Power supply, Automatic fare collection, Building and tunnel management and train onboard systems, Hardikar told the Indian Express. 

Read Also
Pune: Motorcyclist Assaulted On Tilak Road After Argument Over Public Smoking
article-image

Cybersecurity Gap Assessment (VAPT), Policy and Governance Framework, Continuous Security Monitoring, securing Database management, Roadmap for Risk Mitigation, Air-gaps, Isolated networks, Firewalls, and Network management will be taken care of by the MoU. 

Meanwhile, Hardikar added, “This MoU will be the first pact by IIT Kanpur with any Metro organisation, so as to provide cybersecurity services and awareness practices. And would also attempt to improve the grievance redressal mechanism, to make it more responsive and reduce compliance burden.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling

Pune Video: Damaged Water Pipeline At Shankar Sheth Road Leaves Residents Struggling

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

IIT Kanpur Signs MoU With Maha Metro To Strengthen Cybersecurity For Pune, Nagpur Metro

Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

Latur’s Naira Chakurkar’s Short Film 'Pretend' Reaches Semifinals Of International Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Holds 4th Convocation; 1,960 Students Conferred Degrees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Holds 4th Convocation; 1,960 Students Conferred Degrees

Tulja Bhavani Temple Donates ₹1 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Marathwada Flood Victims

Tulja Bhavani Temple Donates ₹1 Crore To CM Relief Fund For Marathwada Flood Victims