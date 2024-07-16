IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Documents Reveal Trainee Officer Aged Only One Year Between 2020 & 2023

IAS trainee Puja Khedkar | File Photo

Pune: Puja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is facing heightened scrutiny due to allegations of quota misuse and abuse of power. A new controversy has emerged involving discrepancies in her age on official documents.

Khedkar, a 34-year-old who cleared the UPSC civil service exam under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, claimed she belonged to the non-creamy layer and cited visual and mental disabilities. However, she did not undergo required tests to confirm her PwBD status. The UPSC contested her selection, leading the Central Appellate Tribunal (CAT) to rule against her in February 2023.

Age Difference Only One Year In Application Forms From 2020 & 2023

Khedkar’s CAT application forms from 2020 and 2023, requesting age relaxation for PwBD candidates, show only a one-year age difference despite a three-year gap.

CAT order on Puja Khedkar's application (2020)

Additionally, she used slightly different names on these applications: Khedkar Puja Deeliprao in 2020 and Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar in 2023. This is significant because general category candidates can attempt the UPSC exam up to six times until age 32, whereas OBC candidates have nine attempts until age 35.

CAT order on Puja Khedkar's application (2023)

Khedkar is under investigation for allegedly misrepresenting herself to qualify for the civil service exam and for misusing her position during her posting in Pune. Pune Police are examining the authenticity of her medical certificates, one of which claimed visual impairment under the PwBD provision.

Puja Khedkar Declared Medically Fit In 2007 Medical Certificate

Further complicating her case is a 2007 medical certificate from her admission to a Pune medical college, which declared her 'medically fit' with no disabilities. Dr. Arvind Bhore, director of Kashibai Navale Medical College, confirmed to PTI that the certificate showed no mention of any physical or mental disability.

Khedkar maintains her innocence, asserting that the truth will emerge through a government committee's investigation. "I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all... Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide," she stated. The central government established this committee last week to verify her candidacy within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Pune Police are also seeking to locate her parents in connection with a criminal case, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation. Khedkar's situation continues to unfold as authorities scrutinize her claims and documentation.