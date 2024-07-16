IAS Puja Khedkar’s Disability at 51% With 40% Visual Impairment and 20% Mental Illness: Ahmednagar Civil Surgeon as He Says 'Report Genuine, Not Forged' | Sourced

Amidst the row over alleged misuse of OBC and disability certificate, Ahmednagar District Hospital certified that Puja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer, has a 51% disability attributed to visual impairment and mental illness.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, it was reported by the civil surgeon to the district collector on Monday.

Report not forged: Dr Sanjay Ghogare

Meanwhile, while speaking with the publication, Dr Sanjay Ghogare, the Civil Surgeon of Ahmednagar district, affirmed the authenticity of Puja Khedkar's disability certificates issued from their offices, stating that they are original and not forged.

He said that these certificates were issued following all necessary procedures. "Puja Khedkar has been certified with a total cumulative disability of 51%, determined through specific formulae that integrate both her visual impairment, assessed at 40%, and her mental illness, evaluated at 20%. This validation underscores the rigorous assessment and compliance with regulatory standards in issuing disability certifications," he said.

Aundh Hospital denied disability certificate request in 2022

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that she had applied for a disability certificate in October 2022 from the Aundh District Hospital (ADH) in Pune. However, her request was denied by the medical facility.

"We regret to inform you that it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour. In case you are aggrieved by the rejection of your application, you may represent to Issuing Medical Authority Pune, Maharashtra, requesting for review of this decision," read the letter.

Here's why they denied the request

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, "We received the application for Puja Khedkar for the locomotor disability test but our system showed a duplication so we rejected the application. The candidate had earlier applied to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) and they had issued her the certificate."

The YCMH had issued Khedkar a disability certificate in August 2022. As per this certificate, she has a locomotor disability. "The diagnosis in her case is old ACL tear with left knee instability. She has seven per cent Permanent Disability in relation to her LEFT LOWER LIMB as per the guidelines," reads the certificate.

Speaking on this matter, Dean of YCM Hospital, Dr Rajendra Wable told this newspaper, "The certificate was issued in August 2022 and it was an online application. She was given a seven per cent locomotor (physical disability) certificate. However, 7 per cent of locomotor certificates are not a benchmark for reservations. At least 40 per cent locomotor is required."

Khedkar had previously submitted two medical certificates — one indicating visual impairment and the other mental illness — to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.