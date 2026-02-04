Pune: Dispute Between Friends Turns Violent; Victim Attacked With Koyta, Hospitalised With 30 Stitches | WATCH VIDEO



Pune: The settlement talk between two friends turned violent after the sudden attack by his own friend with a Koyta. The victim received at least 30 stitches on his head and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on February 2 near Trimurti Chowk, under the Bharti Vidyapeeth Jurisdiction.

The accused has been identified as Chetan Chavan (23), a resident of the Dhankawadi area. while the victim is Aditya Sunil Kamble.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are very old friends and have one common female friend. Between them, a few days back, a dispute occurred, and they had stopped talking to each other. In order to sort out the enmity between them, the female friend called Chetan to meet Aditya. However, the act led to more disputes between them.

On the day of the incident, what was meant to be a discussion to settle differences turned into a violent attack. Chetan took a Koyta from the sugarcane juice shop and ran over Aditya. Following the chase, Chetan attacked Aditya multiple times. Leading to severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

Acting on the incident, police intervened and booked Chetan.

Rahul Khilare, Senior Police Inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said that they all are all friends and know each other. Over a call from his female friend, a dispute arises between them and converts into a violent attack. The victim has been hospitalised and is under medical treatment. The accused has been arrested, and furthermore, the matter is under investigation.