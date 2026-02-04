Nashik Grape Exports Slow As Production Drops By 50% After Prolonged Rains | Sourced

Nashik: Continuous rainfall for nearly six months has severely affected grape production in Nashik district, directly impacting grape exports. This year, grape production has dropped by more than 50%, resulting in a slow pace of exports from the district.



So far, around 4,202 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported to the Netherlands and Germany through 313 containers. Known for their distinctive taste, superior quality, and compliance with global standards, Nashik grapes have once again marked their presence in the international market. However, export volumes remain negligible, as reflected in the statistics.



Grapes are one of India’s major fruit exports and a significant source of foreign exchange. In the 2024–25 season, India exported 2,71,253 metric tonnes of grapes, earning approximately ₹3,050 crore in foreign exchange.



This season, however, has been extremely challenging for grape growers. Due to continuous rainfall for six months, over 50% of grape orchards have been damaged. With reduced production, many farmers are prioritising local markets over exports, which has adversely affected export volumes.



This year, 30,460 grape orchards from Maharashtra and 9 orchards from Karnataka have been registered for export. Considering the rising global demand, farmers and exporters are urging the central government to give special attention to grape exports. They are demanding transport subsidies, duty relief, and exploration of new international markets, which could significantly boost Indian grape exports.



Despite challenges such as climate change, rising production costs, and labour shortages, Nashik’s grape growers have continued the export tradition. On the strength of quality and sweetness, Nashik grapes have carved out a distinct identity in the global market.



Reactions:

1) Sunil Gawali, Grape Grower, Brahmangaon Vinchur

“This year, six months of continuous rain caused heavy damage to grape orchards. Production has come down to nearly half, while costs have increased.”



2) Kailas Bhosale, President, Maharashtra State Grape Growers Association

“Due to changing climate conditions, grape production may decline by more than 50%, which is directly and seriously impacting grape exports.”



3) Sachin Holkar, Agricultural Expert, Lasalgaon

“There will be an adverse impact on grape exports. Production has declined sharply, and since local market prices are currently good, farmers are not very keen on exporting. Exports from Nashik may pick up in February, but if local prices remain strong, exports could still be limited. There is strong international demand, but supply is unlikely to meet demand this year. Overall, the entire grape marketing system will be affected by reduced production. Even if prices are good, farmers will not necessarily earn more, because production itself has fallen significantly.”