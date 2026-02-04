Pune: FIR Registered Against Brahma Corp Directors For Illegal Demolition, Theft Of Machinery In Wadgaon Sheri | File Photo

Pune Police have registered a criminal case against members of Brahma Corp Limited and others for allegedly illegally demolishing a factory and garage using heavy machinery and stealing industrial equipment worth ₹70.90 lakh in the Wadgaon Sheri area of Pune, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of January 15, 2026, around 11 pm at Geetabai Chawl, Wadgaon Sheri. An FIR has been registered at Chandannagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Jagdale, who is also investigating the case.

The accused named in the FIR include Karan Agarwal, Ajay Agarwal and Himanshu Agarwal, directors of Brahma Corp Ltd, along with Shrinivas Reddy, Datta Chavan, Israr Khan, Sanjay Singh, Ravi Ludkat and others.

According to the police investigation, a factory named Green Star Engineering Works had been operating at Geetabai Chawl since 1980. The factory, owned by Supratarao Gulabrao Pasalkar, was taken on rent from Dhananjay Dattatray Galande (50) and was engaged in manufacturing sheet metal press parts, dies and jig fixtures. Machinery and raw material worth ₹70.90 lakh were stored in the factory.

Between January 15 and 20, 2026, the accused allegedly used a poclain machine to demolish the factory structure and removed all machinery from the premises. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows a poclain machine leaving the site around 11 pm on January 15 and 8 to 10 workers fencing the land with metal sheets.

At the same premises, a garage named Riyaz Auto Works, run by Mumtaz Riyaz Sheikh (62) for the last 35 years, was also allegedly demolished on January 16. The garage equipment was thrown out and later taken home by his son, Sultan Sheikh.

During the police inquiry, the original landowner, Galande, stated that the land was earlier agricultural and was sold to Brahma Builders in 2024. He claimed that the tenants were not paying any rent and that Pasalkar’s factory had been closed for the last 10-12 years.

However, a representative of Brahma Builders, Sanjay Dayanand Ausarmal (42), informed the police that the company had officially purchased the land on November 12, 2025, and admitted that no consent was taken from the tenants before carrying out demolition work.

Based on the investigation so far, police concluded that the accused illegally took possession of the land, demolished the factory and garage without the consent of the tenants and without any court order, and committed theft of machinery and raw material worth ₹70.90 lakh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Jagdale is conducting further investigation.