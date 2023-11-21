HortiProIndia: India's Largest International Horticultural Exhibition Set To Bloom In Pune November 23 |

The Maharashtra Nurserymen's Association, along with the Association of Environmental Horticulture and Vasu Events and Hospitality, is set to host HortiProIndia 2023, India's largest international floriculture and horticultural exhibition and conference from November 23 to 26 at the New Agricultural College Grounds, Sincha Nagar in Pune.

The inauguration is scheduled for 11:00 am on November 23, with Public Works Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse presiding over the event. MP Sunil Tatkare will be the chief guest, and MLA Ashok (Bapu) Pawar of Shirur-Haveli Constituency will serve as the function's President.

Diverse array of plants and showcase innovations in gardening

The exhibition will feature a diverse array of plants and showcase innovations in gardening. Farmers from India and abroad will participate, and horticulture experts will provide guidance to farmers and professionals. The event is expected to offer numerous employment and business opportunities within the horticulture sector.

During a press conference in Pune, Shashikant Chaudhary, President of the Maharashtra Nurserymen's Association, along with Secretary Anand Kanchan, Vasu Events and Hospitality representatives Vasant Rasane, Vishwasrao Jogdand, Santosh Shitole, Bapu Survase, Uday Patil, and Mahipal Rana, shared details about the exhibition. The event will be open to the public, and Pune residents are encouraged to visit between 10 am and 8 pm. The organisers extend an invitation to as many Pune residents as possible to explore the exhibition.