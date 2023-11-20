Pune: Bageshwar Baba Challenges Critics To Face-To-Face Discussion After Opposition To Satsang And 'Divya Durbar

Pune: Bagheshwar Baba Challenges Critics To Face-To-Face Discussion After Opposition To Satsang And 'Divya Durbar |

Challenging the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) after their opposition to his Satsang and "Divya durbar", Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Bageshwar Baba), has issued an open invitation for a face-to-face discussion with MANS.

Before his three-day satsang in Sangamwadi, Bageshwar Baba spoke at a press conference, defending himself. He stated that his statements are often metaphorical and welcomed those with objections to present their case in his court, urging MANS activists to attend his Satsang.

Regarding his stand on Hindu Rashtra, Bageshwar Baba clarified that this doesn't imply expelling Muslims and Christians but ensuring that those opposing the country face consequences.

In response to a controversial statement about Sant Tukaram, Bageshwar Baba apologised, emphasising his respect for the saint and acknowledging any unintentional offence caused.

MANS' challenge to Bagheshwar Dham

The 26-year-old head priest of Bagheshwar Dham, situated near Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, catapulted to fame through televised "Divya durbars." These gatherings, drawing significant crowds, featured Shastri claiming to perform feats such as exorcising spirits, diagnosing illnesses sans medical tests, facilitating healing, reading minds, and executing various other "miracles."



In January, Shyam Manav, a rationalist from Maharashtra, caught wind of religious leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's presence in Nagpur for purported miraculous performances. Feeling compelled to intervene, Manav issued a challenge to Bageshwar Baba, questioning his claim regarding people's minds and knowledge about strangers. When Bageshwar Baba, alias Dhirendra Maharaj, arrived in Nagpur, Shyam Manav reiterated the challenge, offering a substantial reward of 30 lakhs if Baba could substantiate his divine powers.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)