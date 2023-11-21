Dakani Adab Foundation's Deccan Literature Festival 2023 Promises Cultural Extravaganza In Pune On November 25-26 |

The Deccan Literature Festival 2023, presented by the Dakani Adab Foundation, is set to unfold at Pune's Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on November 25 and 26. Although the festival is open to everyone for free, organisers encourage enthusiasts to register in advance on https://deccanlitfest.com/.

Over the course of two days, the festival will feature eminent authors, acclaimed actors, and various folk artists engaging in performances and discussions with panelists. Attendees can immerse themselves in ghazals, Hindustani poetry, qawwalis, and dynamic theatre performances by both established and emerging artists.

The inauguration, scheduled for 11 am on November 25, will have National award-winning actor, screenwriter, and film director Saurabh Shukla as a guest. Dignitaries including Divisional Commissioner of Pune, IAS Saurabh Rao, Additional Director General (Force One) IPS Krishna Prakash, Indian theatre director & academician Waman Kendre, and former president of Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Vasant Abaji Dahake will grace the ceremony.

Monika Singh, the Curator of the Deccan Literature Festival, expressed the festival's commitment to celebrating literature in Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu. She highlighted the diverse offerings, including performers, literary figures, and artists from different art fields.

Program will cover various topics in art and literature

The festival's lineup includes notable personalities such as actor Saurabh Shukla, theatre personalities Salim Arif and Waman Kendre, and authors Devdutt Pattanaik and Sudha Menon. The program will cover various topics in art and literature over the two days.

The first day's highlights include a Coffee Table Talk between Saurabh Shukla and Salim Arif, a program called ‘Don Shatakanchya Sandhyavaril Marathi Kavita’ featuring Marathi poets, a Panel Discussion, a folk-art performance 'Nautanki,' and the evening's finale, 'Rang – Grand Mushaira,' a blend of Shayari and Poetry.

The second day kicks off with Waman Kendre in conversation with Mrunmayee Bhajak, followed by a program featuring Devdutt Pattanaik in conversation with Sudha Menon. A round table discussion on Marathi literature, a drama named 'Humsafar,' and 'Humava' – a Mehfil of Poetry and Ghazals are on the schedule. The day concludes with a recitation by Surender Sharma and a Sufi Musical Evening by Ustad Shujat Husain Khan.

Established in 2019, the Dakani Adab Foundation aims to foster literary and cultural exchange. The Deccan Literature Festival has become a significant arts and literature gathering, attracting attendees from Pune and beyond.