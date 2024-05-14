Hingoli City Police Crack Down on Traffic Violators, Collect ₹8,49,650 in Fines |

The Hingoli city police cracked down on the traffic norms violators and took legal action against them. A drive was launched between May 6 and May 12 against the violators. Action was taken against 1,632 vehicle owners and a fine of ₹8,49,650 was collected from them.

The city police traffic branch on several occasions issued directives to the vehicle owner not to breach the traffic rules. However, they did not follow the directives resulting in an undisciplined traffic situation on the city roads. Hence, the traffic branch executed a drive against the violators and took action against 1,632 vehicle owners. The police have collected the fine of ₹8,49,650 from the violators. These included ₹2,07,000 from 207 vehicle owners for triple seats, ₹53,000 from 50 owners for using mobile phones while driving and ₹5,89,650 from 905 people for various traffic violations.

The city traffic police have appealed to the people to follow the traffic norms scrupulously or strict legal action will be taken against the violators. The police are taking photos of the violators on their mobile phone and then challans are directly sent on the residential address of the violators. People should park their vehicles at the allotted places to avoid the traffic congestion and the auto-rickshaw drivers should wear uniforms, the police directed.