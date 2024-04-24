Uddhav Thackeray Attacks PM Modi Over His 'Mangalsutra' Remark at Election Rally In Hingoli |

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticised PM Narendra Modi on the statement of Mangalsutra of hindu women. Thackeray said at ' Since when Modiji knew the importance of women's Mangalsutra?. The Prime Minister doesn't speak on inflation, unemployment and development but he speaks on who is eating non veg food and Who has more children.

Uddhav was in Hingoli conducted rally for his party candidate Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar, He said " BJP leaders were saying in last election Shivsena's candidate won the election on the photograph and name of Modi if it is true then why they dont use Modi Photo in current election? Why are they using Balasaheb Thackeray's photo? Because they know no one will vote on Modi's name in Maharashtra. His goodwill will not work here and There is no connection between Amit Shah and Maharashtra citizens."

While targeting Modi Uddhav said" Modi always termed citizens as their family but how many youths got jobs, members of farmer's family are unemployed. They are begging for food. What is the use of terming them my family?"

He appealed to citizens to defeat the current BJP regime. He termed the election commission as a domestic worker of BJP. " Election commission has directed me to remove the word Jai Bhavani from my party promotional song. Then should I include Modi's name in it? why EC has anger on goddess name" Uddhav added.

Uddhav is confident 90 percent of total votes of Hingoli will be received by his candidate Ashtikar.Uddhav also said that Farmers are scared and were saying to him if your party can be stolen then tomorrow BJP can steal our land and could mention others name on the land documents.