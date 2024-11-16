High-Stakes Showdown in Nashik Central: BJP's Devyani Pharande Faces Shiv Sena's Vasant Gite in 2024 Election |

Since the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the Nashik Central Assembly Constituency has been in the spotlight. This constituency has witnessed several dramatic developments. The BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Devyani Pharande from the Mahayuti, while the Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) has given a ticket to Vasant Gite.

After the reorganisation of constituencies in 2009, Nashik city constituencies were divided, leading to the creation of the Nashik Central Constituency. Although the social and caste equations here favor the Congress, the constituency leaned towards the MNS in the 2009 elections. Vasant Gite, contesting on an MNS ticket, defeated Congress candidate Dr. Shobha Bachhav by 31,000 votes.

However, in 2014, BJP's Devyani Pharande defeated Vasant Gite by 28,287 votes. Then in 2019, with Vasant Gite stepping aside, the contest was between Devyani Pharande and Congress's Dr. Hemlata Patil. Pharande secured victory again, defeating Patil by 28,387 votes.

Read Also Nashik: City Pedals to Raise Awareness Ahead of Polls with Voter Awareness Cycle Rally

Who will win?

This year's contest has added intrigue. Hemlata Patil of Congress had expressed her willingness to contest, but the Nashik Central seat went to the Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi arrangement. The Thackeray group announced its ticket for former MLA Vasant Gite, leading to dissatisfaction among Congress ranks. Hemlata Patil filed her independent candidature but later withdrew it.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had initially nominated district president Ankush Pawar. However, Pawar withdrew following orders from MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Now, BJP's Devyani Pharande is eyeing a hat trick, while Vasant Gite is poised to relive the glory of 2014. The outcome of this high-stakes battle remains to be seen.