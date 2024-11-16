 Nashik: City Pedals to Raise Awareness Ahead of Polls with Voter Awareness Cycle Rally
Cyclists began arriving at 6:30 am and actively participated in the event by taking a voter pledge, wearing "Nashikkar" t-shirts, raising slogans promoting voter awareness, and capturing moments through selfies. The rally was officially flagged off by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Dr. Ashok Karanjkar.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) organized a voter awareness cycle rally on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan headquarters, starting at 7 am, with the goal of increasing voter turnout and emphasizing the significance of voting.

Several dignitaries graced the occasion, including Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Satalkar, City Engineer Sanjay Agarwal, and Executive Engineers Sachin Jadhav, Ravindra Dharankar, Ganesh Maid, and Nitin Dhamane. Also present were Director of Solid Waste Management Dr. Avesh Palod and Public Relations Officer Yogesh Kamod.

The event's success was ensured by the dedicated efforts of President Triptida Katkar, Suvarna Kangane, Chandarani Gaware, Nikita Aher, and other members of the Saturday Sunday Group. Volunteers such as Meera Joshi, Megha Sonje, Suvarna Deshmukh, Shivaji Pardhi, Govind Shinde, and Dr. Suresh Bhanuse, along with many others, worked tirelessly to make the rally a memorable event.

Route of the rally

The cycle rally covered a significant route, starting from Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and passing through Canada Corner, Emerald Park Hotel, Trimbak Road ABB Signal, Satpur Divisional Office, Mahendra Circle, Jehan Circle, Ashok Stambh, Gharpure Ghat, Panchvati Divisional Office, Makhmalabad Naka, Malegaon Stand, Holkar Bridge, Raviwar Karanja, MG Road, Mehar Signal, CBS Signal, and finally concluding back at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

article-image

Special moments of the rally included cyclists being welcomed with floral showers at various points along the route. At Ashok Stambh, police officers and staff enthusiastically greeted the participants and distributed water bottles to ensure their comfort during the event.

The participants of the cycle rally conveyed important messages on voter awareness through slogans like "My vote is for Nashik," "My vote is for the benefit of the country," "My vote is for democracy," and "We will vote; we are the pride of India." This initiative aimed to inspire the citizens of Nashik to exercise their voting rights and uphold democratic values.

