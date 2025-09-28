 Heavy Rains Lash Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Waterlogging Reported At Nine Locations
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
Heavy Rains Lash Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Waterlogging Reported At Nine Locations | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water accumulated at nine places in the city due to heavy rains that lashed the city last night. The fire brigade department received two calls of falling trees.

Considering the prediction of heavy rain, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Srikanth on Saturday warned the CSMC machinery to be alert.

Incessant rains continued all night, and trees fell at two places in the city. The fire brigade department received the call. Water accumulated at various places, and the process to remove water had been going on since night. The action started at 10 pm yesterday and continued till 11 pm on Sunday.

Water was accumulated in the localities including Jalannagar’s Gaurav Residency, Beed By-pass’s Kange Petrol Pump, Mayurban Colony’s Padmawati Apartment, Railway Station’s Rahulnagar, Venus Housing Society in Beed By-pass, Kanchanwadi’s Agrasen Bhavan Vidyamandir, Rahulnagar’s Revati Society, TV Centre, Nakshatrawadi, N-5, and Jalgaon Road. The water was removed by motor pumps.

Administrator and municipal commissioner G. Srikanth inspected the waterloggingsituation in the Jalannagar, Rahulnagar and Kanchanwadi areas. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, deputy commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe, ward engineer Qazi Javed and others were present. Srikanth directed the officers to continue the water-clearing drive until all the water is cleared.

The Harsul lake has been filled up to full capacity and overflowed. Hence, the Kham River had a flood situation, and the CSMC has warned the residents living along the banks to be alert.

