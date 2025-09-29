 'He Couldn't Impress HOD Enough': Junior Doctors Allege Sarees & Mobile Phones Demanded After PG Student’s Death At Pravara Institute
The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage, with students and citizens taking to social media under the banners of #JusticeForDoctors and #StopMedicalAbuse

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
The Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences (Deemed to be University), located near Pune, is in mourning after the untimely death of Dr Vinod Kumar Goud, a postgraduate student in the Department of Paediatrics. The 27-year-old, originally from Telangana, was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday (September 27).

The fellow doctors alleged that the loss of Goud is devastating, not only because of his dedication to medicine, but also because they believe his death reflects a deeper problem within the department. In an emotional statement released by junior doctors, they alleged that their Head of Department had created an environment of fear, humiliation and exploitation. They pointed out that endless duties stretching over 40 hours, constant verbal abuse, and even pressure to buy costly gifts such as sarees and mobile phones, in order to avoid harassment.

According to them, Goud had been struggling under this burden. They said he was made to do clerical and personal work for the HOD and was insulted in her office shortly before he took the extreme step.

“Our colleague died because he could not impress her enough. Many of us feel the same despair. We are locked inside, too scared to speak up, but silence has already cost a life,” the junior doctors wrote, pleading with higher authorities and the National Medical Commission to step in.

The institute, meanwhile, has expressed its grief and assured action. In an official statement, Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences said it has set up an enquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and has suspended the Head of Paediatrics until the fact-finding report is complete. The management said it is fully cooperating with all statutory and regulatory bodies and will strengthen its confidential grievance mechanism for students and staff.

“The welfare and mental health of our students and residents is of utmost importance to us. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for learning and professional growth. Every possible step will be taken to ensure that truth prevails, justice is delivered, and a secure environment is maintained for all,” the statement added.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage, with students and citizens taking to social media under the banners of #JusticeForDoctors and #StopMedicalAbuse.

Many are calling for urgent reforms in medical education and workplace culture, warning that no more young lives should be lost to neglect and harassment.

