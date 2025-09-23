GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune | Ankit Shukla

The implementation of the GST 2.0 reforms has sparked mixed reactions among shopkeepers in Pune. While some welcomed the relief on essential products, others expressed concerns over unsold stock, double taxation, and benefits not reaching farmers.

Bharat Parmar, who runs a grocery shop in Pune Camp, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We are happy with the GST reforms. Our business depends upon the manufacturer as they print the rate on goods, and we will sell the goods accordingly. This is a big step for customers, and a huge amount of money is going to be saved. Mostly, the money is earned by the manufacturer; the farmer is still waiting for a good MRP for their crops. The government should think about it and take steps accordingly.”

Nayaneshwar Pawad, who runs a medical store in Nana Peth, highlighted, “Earlier it was 18 per cent on medical products, and now it is 5 per cent. This will be a relaxation for needy persons. However, the old stock will be sold at the same rate with 18 per cent GST. Once we store new products, the rate will be applied as per the new rule. At the same time, this is a big loss for wholesalers as they had stored huge stock.”

Sagar Oswal, who owns an electronics shop at Market Yard, highlighted, “Mobile rates have not changed; however, the prices of washing machines, refrigerators and televisions have become cheaper. Now customers are waiting for the new rate, and we are struggling to sell our old items. On Tuesday, the sale was less in comparison to previous days.”

Residents also gave a mixed response.

Sharad Kute, a Katraj resident, said, “The government should think twice about double taxation, especially on four-wheelers and roads. The government has only one concept: give from one hand, take it back from another.”

Pratik More, a resident of Deccan, said, “Reduction in GST on laptops and accessories is a good move for students. But shopkeepers are delaying sales until the new stock arrives, which is frustrating.”

The merchants and businessmen of Pune have expressed their happiness

Rai Kumar Nahar, Chairman of The Poona Merchant Chamber, said, "The GST's four slabs mandated implementation of different kinds of rates, which led to mistakes... Two slabs will reduce the scope of mistakes... And one kind of product will mostly have one kind of slab... This will 100% lead to an increase in revenue".

Navin Goyal, Pune Dry Fruit Association VP and Director of The Poona Merchant Chamber, called the GST 2.0 reforms a "great gift" for the merchants and consumers of the state. "This is a great gift for merchants and consumers. IT will be easy for people to pay taxes, and dry fruits can be easily bought by people... This will hugely benefit the consumer as well as the traders," he said.

Prashant Girbane, the Director General of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), stressed that the GST reforms were "due" for a long time and believed that the decision would increase consumption among people.

About the GST reforms:

The reform in the GST structure was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month. The previous four-rate system has now been replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy, and is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth.

(With ANI inputs)