 Gruesome Murder In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-Year-Old Cook Found Dead On SFS School Ground
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Gruesome Murder In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-Year-Old Cook Found Dead On SFS School Ground | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth was murdered by slitting his throat in the deserted ground of Saint Francis de Sales High School (SFS) at Jalna Road in the wee hours on Wednesday. The Jawahar Nagar Police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and conducted the panchnama and initiated the arrest of the suspects.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Bhagwan Umbarkar (30, Kailas Nagar).

Police said the deceased, Suresh, worked as a cook in a hotel. The ground of SFS is deserted during the night hours and is entirely covered by darkness. Hence, the drunkards and addicts often visit here. On Wednesday at around 1.30 am, some drunkards saw something unusual on the ground. When they went there, they saw that some people slit the throat of a man and ran away from the scene. They immediately informed the police about it.

PI Sachin Kumbhar, PI Nirmala Pardeshi, and other officers rushed to the spot. They saw a man whose throat was slitted and who was lying in a pool of blood.

The police identified the deceased as Suresh Umbarkar and informed his family members and relatives. Several people from the nearby localities, including Bhanudas Nagar, Kailas Nagar, Vishnu Nagar, and other places, rushed to the spot as the news spread like wildfire. Suresh’s family members identified him and burst into tears. The dead body was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for conducting the post-mortem.

Suresh was a cook and worked in a hotel in the Hedgewar Hospital area. He was married but had taken a divorce from his wife after some period of time. He was spotted in the Kailash Nagar area at night. The police are further investigating the case.

