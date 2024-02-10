Gramsevak In Nashik Faces Bribery Charges: ₹25,000 Allegedly Accepted; Case Filed |

Gramsevak Dnyaneshwar Shantaram Shimpi from Talegaon found himself entangled in the Anti-Bribery Department's web while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. A case has promptly been filed against him at Trimbakeshwar Police Station.



According to information provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complaint stems from a transaction involving the complainant's son, who undertook a project worth ₹9,96,538 from Gram Panchayat Talegaon for the cremation groundwork in Talegaon.

Following government fee deductions, the complainant's son received ₹7,47,700. Subsequently, upon submission of the subsidy approval proposal for the remaining amount, the public servant allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25,000 on February 9, to facilitate the payment. The arrest occurred when the accused accepted the bribe amount in the presence of witnesses.



The incident has led to the filing of a case at Trimbakeshwar Police Station, marking a swift response from law enforcement. Further investigations are expected to unfold as the legal process takes its course.