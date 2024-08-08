Good News! Metro Travel to Get Easier for Punekars With Pay-and-Park Facility at THESE 8 Stations |

Along with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) feeder buses Pune Metro is soon going to launch pay-and-park at eight metro stations for the ease of commuters taking Metros. Pune Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Pune Metro) has invited bids to start this service at eight stations on Metro line-2.

As per the information shared by Metro authorities, the service has already started at Anandnagar metro station a month back.

The pay-and-park facility will be available at Sant Tukaramnagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station, Civil Court, Shivajinagar, and for the new stations, Ideal Colony and Mangalwar Peth/RTO.

All parking areas are now outfitted with boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additional features include app-enabled parking booking and display boards showing parking availability.

Charges to avail the service

Hemant Sonawane, executive director public relation department of the Pune Metro, said, "Parking charges are ₹8 for 1 hour, ₹12 for 2 hours, ₹23 for 3 to 6 hours, and ₹45 for 7 to 24 hours or overnight. A monthly pass is available for ₹1,250. Additionally, there is a ₹5 fee for storing helmets." All these charges include GST.

He also mentioned that parking spaces are available at 15 stations, with pay-and-park services planned for eight of them. The facility at Anand Nagar metro station is operating smoothly, and no complaints have been received so far, he added.