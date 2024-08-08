 Good News! Metro Travel to Get Easier for Punekars With Pay-and-Park Facility at THESE 8 Stations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News! Metro Travel to Get Easier for Punekars With Pay-and-Park Facility at THESE 8 Stations

Good News! Metro Travel to Get Easier for Punekars With Pay-and-Park Facility at THESE 8 Stations

All parking areas are now outfitted with boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additional features include app-enabled parking booking and display boards showing parking availability.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Good News! Metro Travel to Get Easier for Punekars With Pay-and-Park Facility at THESE 8 Stations |

Along with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) feeder buses Pune Metro is soon going to launch pay-and-park at eight metro stations for the ease of commuters taking Metros. Pune Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Pune Metro) has invited bids to start this service at eight stations on Metro line-2.

As per the information shared by Metro authorities, the service has already started at Anandnagar metro station a month back.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

The pay-and-park facility will be available at Sant Tukaramnagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station, Civil Court, Shivajinagar, and for the new stations, Ideal Colony and Mangalwar Peth/RTO.

All parking areas are now outfitted with boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additional features include app-enabled parking booking and display boards showing parking availability.

Read Also
Pune Metro Surpasses 1 Lakh Daily Passengers In July
article-image

Charges to avail the service

Hemant Sonawane, executive director public relation department of the Pune Metro, said, "Parking charges are ₹8 for 1 hour, ₹12 for 2 hours, ₹23 for 3 to 6 hours, and ₹45 for 7 to 24 hours or overnight. A monthly pass is available for ₹1,250. Additionally, there is a ₹5 fee for storing helmets." All these charges include GST.

He also mentioned that parking spaces are available at 15 stations, with pay-and-park services planned for eight of them. The facility at Anand Nagar metro station is operating smoothly, and no complaints have been received so far, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Appeals for 100 MLAs to Save Reservations

Aurangabad: VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Appeals for 100 MLAs to Save Reservations

Good News: Aurangabad to Get Football Stadium of International Standard

Good News: Aurangabad to Get Football Stadium of International Standard

Aurangabad: Officials Felicitated for Attracting ₹54,000 Crore Industrial Investment to City

Aurangabad: Officials Felicitated for Attracting ₹54,000 Crore Industrial Investment to City

Aurangabad: Dr Vinaykumar Rathod is New SP; Residents Worship Potholes in Protest And More

Aurangabad: Dr Vinaykumar Rathod is New SP; Residents Worship Potholes in Protest And More

VIDEOS: Olympic Bronze Medallist Swapnil Kusale Gets Hero's Welcome In Pune

VIDEOS: Olympic Bronze Medallist Swapnil Kusale Gets Hero's Welcome In Pune