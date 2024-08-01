Pune Metro Surpasses 1 Lakh Daily Passengers In July | Sourced

After the inauguration of the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station on March 6 this year, passenger numbers for Pune Metro have been steadily increasing. From July 1 to July 31, a total of 31.20 lakh passengers used the metro service, with an average daily passenger count of 1.06 lakh.

During this period, Pune Metro generated an income of ₹4.98 crore. Of the total passengers, 10.70 lakh travelled from PCMC Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station, while 20.49 lakh travelled from Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station.

The One Pune Card of Pune Metro has also been well-received by passengers. To date, 53,025 cards have been sold, including 11,646 student cards. Students benefit from a 30% discount on passenger fares with the Pune Metro Vidyarthi Pass, which is valid every day, including weekends. As a result, students are extensively using this card.

Pune Metro currently has 24 operational stations. The stations with the highest passenger numbers are PCMC Station (approximately 14,000 passengers per day), Ramwadi Station (approximately 11,000 passengers per day), Pune Railway Metro Station (approximately 8,000 passengers per day), Vanaz Station (approximately 7,500 passengers per day), and Nal Stop Station (approximately 7,000 passengers per day).

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, said, "The increase in passenger numbers for Pune Metro is very encouraging. The growing number of passengers indicates a strengthening public transport system. So far, 53,025 passengers have obtained the One Pune Card, allowing them to travel on the metro independently. The feeder services from Ramwadi Metro Station to the airport and EON IT Park are receiving a positive response. PMPML and Maha Metro are working seamlessly to expand feeder services to more routes."