Good News! Nashik-Indore-Jaipur Flights To Start From October 29

IndiGo Airlines has announced the decision to start a Nashik-Indore-Jaipur flight service from October 29, following continuous demand over the past several years. This new service will make it possible to reach Jaipur from Nashik in just three hours.

A large number of citizens and tourists travel from Nashik to Rajasthan, and air services have been operational in many places, including Ahmedabad and Indore, for several years.

IndiGo has given the green light for the Nashik-Jaipur flight service, which will start on October 29.

According to the schedule, the flight will take off from Jaipur at 11.20am and reach Nashik at 2.20pm. It will then depart from Nashik at 2.40pm for the return journey and arrive in Jaipur at 5.30pm.