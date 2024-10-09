Good News! Nashik-Indore-Jaipur Flights To Start From October 29

IndiGo Airlines has announced the decision to start a Nashik-Indore-Jaipur flight service from October 29, following continuous demand over the past several years. This new service will make it possible to reach Jaipur from Nashik in just three hours.
A large number of citizens and tourists travel from Nashik to Rajasthan, and air services have been operational in many places, including Ahmedabad and Indore, for several years.
Read Also
Pune BJP Sends Jalebis To Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Home After Party's Defeat In Haryana...
IndiGo has given the green light for the Nashik-Jaipur flight service, which will start on October 29.
According to the schedule, the flight will take off from Jaipur at 11.20am and reach Nashik at 2.20pm. It will then depart from Nashik at 2.40pm for the return journey and arrive in Jaipur at 5.30pm.
FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Speed Breakers Replaced By Rumblers In Belapur Giving Sleepless Nights To Residents
Maharashtra: Overspeeding Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker In Solapur, Crushes Him To Death; Horrific Video Surfaces
Video: Harry Brook Catches Lucky Break As Bails Remain Intact Despite Ball Hitting The Stumps In Multan Test
World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000 Pregnant Women In Nashik