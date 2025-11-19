Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Connectivity; Check Details

Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Sambhajinagar Connectivity; Check Details | Representative Pic

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government approved the construction of a six-lane elevated highway and a four-lane at-grade road over a 53.4-kilometre stretch on the Pune to Shirur on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar national highway. The state government has given a deadline of three years to complete the road project.

“The work on the six-lane elevated road and the four-lane at-grade road on the Pune to Shirur highway must be completed within three years,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure meeting decided upon the new project in Mumbai.

Fadnavis further added that, “The road must be completed within the stipulated time, without delay in its construction. Considering the heavy traffic due to industrial estates between Pune and Shirur on the Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar highway, and the expected increase in the number of vehicles in future, the highway work should begin without delay.”

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Board will jointly construct the 35-kilometre elevated highway between Pune and Shirur, a Viaduct (with an at-grade road below, and the elevated road and Metro above) over a 7.40-kilometre stretch.

Moreover, the construction of a six-lane road was given a go-ahead for the routes between Shendra Industrial Estate and Bidkin Industrial Estate in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district and Bidkin to Dhoregaon on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Pune highway.

Therefore, an approval was also given to a new alignment for a Greenfield six-lane road link, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar – Jalna DMIC Node No. 1 (Karmad) to Samruddhi Expressway via Bidkin.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to commuters, CM Fadnavis directed that the existing road between Ahilyanagar and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar be repaired immediately. He also directed immediate land acquisition for the six-lane road construction from Bidkin to Dhoregaon (26 km long) and Shendra (Karmad) to Bidkin (32.8 km long) in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.