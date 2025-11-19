Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan | FPJ Photo

A shocking incident of robbery has come to light from the Deccan Police Station jurisdiction in Pune, where 3-4 men entered Anant Restaurant and Bar carrying sharp weapons and forcefully looted it. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Regarding the matter, a complaint has been registered at the Deccan Police Station.

According to police, the assailants forcefully entered the premises, threatened the staff, and escaped with cash before anyone could react. A case has been registered at Deccan Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.

However, the incident has raised serious questions over the maintenance of law and order in the city, as the Pune Police have strictly mandated that pubs, bars, and restaurants must shut by 1.30 am. Despite this rule, the establishment was still operating behind partially closed shutters, as visible in the video footage.

Girisha Nimbalkar, Senior Police Inspector of Deccan Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused were aware of the closing time. "Firstly, they went to the bar for a recce and inquiry. Later, when they knew that only a few people were inside the restaurant, they entered with weapons to create terror and took Rs 15,000 to 20,000 forcefully from the counter. The accused have not been identified yet, but soon they will be arrested."