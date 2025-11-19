 Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

According to police, the assailants forcefully entered the premises, threatened the staff, and escaped with cash before anyone could react. A case has been registered at Deccan Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan | FPJ Photo

A shocking incident of robbery has come to light from the Deccan Police Station jurisdiction in Pune, where 3-4 men entered Anant Restaurant and Bar carrying sharp weapons and forcefully looted it. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Wednesday. Regarding the matter, a complaint has been registered at the Deccan Police Station.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...
article-image

According to police, the assailants forcefully entered the premises, threatened the staff, and escaped with cash before anyone could react. A case has been registered at Deccan Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused.

However, the incident has raised serious questions over the maintenance of law and order in the city, as the Pune Police have strictly mandated that pubs, bars, and restaurants must shut by 1.30 am. Despite this rule, the establishment was still operating behind partially closed shutters, as visible in the video footage.

Read Also
'Truth Has Triumphed': Pune Advocate Asim Sarode After Bar Council Of India Stays His Licence...
article-image

Girisha Nimbalkar, Senior Police Inspector of Deccan Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused were aware of the closing time. "Firstly, they went to the bar for a recce and inquiry. Later, when they knew that only a few people were inside the restaurant, they entered with weapons to create terror and took Rs 15,000 to 20,000 forcefully from the counter. The accused have not been identified yet, but soon they will be arrested."

FPJ Shorts
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video
A Moment Of Pure Respect: Bihar Students Honour Nagaland Police In Viral Video
State-Owned NBCC Sells 609 Housing Units In Greater Noida For ₹1,070 Crore Through E-Auction
State-Owned NBCC Sells 609 Housing Units In Greater Noida For ₹1,070 Crore Through E-Auction
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December
Morgan Stanley Expects RBI To Reduce Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points To 5.25% At MPC Meeting, Scheduled For The First Week Of December

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...

Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...

Pune: Discontent Among Muslims After Rupali Thombre Patil, Salim Sarang Dropped From NCP Star...

Pune: Discontent Among Muslims After Rupali Thombre Patil, Salim Sarang Dropped From NCP Star...

Probe Exposes: 49 Nashik Developers Flout 20% EWS Housing Quota Through Plot Division

Probe Exposes: 49 Nashik Developers Flout 20% EWS Housing Quota Through Plot Division

VIDEO: Political Row Erupts After Rajan Patil’s Son Targets Ajit Pawar; Rohit Pawar Says ‘Power...

VIDEO: Political Row Erupts After Rajan Patil’s Son Targets Ajit Pawar; Rohit Pawar Says ‘Power...