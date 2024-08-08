Good News! Mahabaleshwar Sightseeing Spots Reopen; Tourists Urged to Exercise Caution |

The Satara district administration had decided to temporarily close the sightseeing spots in Mahabaleshwar due to heavy rains. However, after the rains subsided over the past two days, these spots have been reopened for tourists, according to Range Forest Officer Ganesh Mahangde.

The decision to close the sightseeing spots and the Lingmala Waterfall area in Mahabaleshwar was made to prevent any untoward incidents during the heavy rain. As a result, all sightseeing spots were closed to tourists. Now that they are reopened, tourists can once again enjoy monsoon tourism. However, Mahangade has urged tourists to exercise caution while visiting these areas, advising them not to stand on railings or take selfies in dangerous positions.

The warning comes days after a 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a gorge in a ghat area in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening. The woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region. Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope.