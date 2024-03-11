Good News For Punekars! Metro Route From Vanaz To Ramwadi Line Extended To Chandani Chowk To Wagholi |

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, approved the expansion of the Pune Metropolitan Metro Rail Project Phase-I, extending the Vanaz to Ramwadi line to include projects from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi (Vitthalwadi).

Deputy Chief Minister, Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, who actively pursued this metro line's expansion with the central government, expressed gratitude for the approval.

12.75 km extended

The extended routes aim to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune, providing an eco-friendly transportation alternative. The Vanaz to Chandni Chowk extension covers 1.12 km with two proposed stations, while the Ramwadi to Wagholi (Vitthalwadi) route spans 11.63 km with 11 proposed stations, totalling 12.75 km.

The fully elevated metro rail project, managed by MahaMetro, has a project completion cost of ₹3,756 crores. The central and state governments will contribute ₹496 crores (15.40%), and bilateral/multilateral institutions will provide assistance of ₹1,935 crores(60%).

The project is eligible for a central government subsidy, and the Pune Municipal Corporation will contribute ₹24 lakhs for land. The state government will provide interest-free secondary loans for state tax, land acquisition, rehabilitation, resettlement, and construction period interest, totalling ₹259 crores, ₹24 crores, ₹65 crores, and ₹180 crores, respectively.

The Pune Municipal Corporation will offer financial assistance of ₹24 lakhs for land, and the state government's share of ₹496 crores will be made available. An interest-free secondary loan of ₹678 crores for central and state government taxes, land acquisition, rehabilitation, resettlement, and construction period interest has been approved. Mahametro will repay the secondary loan after settling the main project loan.

Urgent Public Project

The central government will provide ₹496 crores and seek an interest-free secondary loan of ₹148.57 crores. The project will be implemented under the "Metro Railway Act 2009 (Amended)," declared as an "Urgent Public Project" and an "Ambitious Civil Transport Project." Private land acquisition and rehabilitation will follow relevant acts and policies.

MahaMetro and Pune Municipal Corporation are tasked with shouldering any cost increases. During the construction period, open spaces of government and semi-government organisations will be temporarily used, and departments will offer green seats to MahaMetro at a nominal rate. The rehabilitation policy for project-affected people will align with existing government decisions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar envisions the metro lines connecting suburban residents to the city for faster transport, alleviating congestion and reducing pollution.