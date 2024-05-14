Three BJP Leaders Booked for Allegedly Threatening Reporter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representative Image

The Hinjawadi police have booked three BJP leaders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the case of alleged threatening a reporter of a news portal for publishing news against them.

According to the sources, a news portal had published news regarding the election scenario in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency after speaking with the local experts and on the basis of the opinion of the people. After the news was published, BJP state spokesperson Shrish Boralkar, BJP Scheduled Caste cell state general secretary Jalinder Shendge and the BJP state executive member Anil Makariye threatened the reporter stating why he published news against them, the sources mentioned.

The concerned reporter then lodged a complaint with the Hinjawadi police station, Pimpri Chinchwad. Accordingly, cases have been registered against all the three leaders under IPC section 507. Similarly, complaints in this regard have been made with the Election Commission, New Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve and others.

The attacks on journalists were done in Maharashtra earlier and hence the ‘Journalist Protection Act’ was passed in the state. Still, the attacks on the journalists have not stopped and they are getting life threats. Hence, stern legal action should be taken in this matter, the journalists in the city opined.