VIDEO: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Vows To Finish Koyta Gang From Pune, Takes Firm Stand Against Rising Crime

VIDEO: Pune Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Vows To Finish Koyta Gang, Takes Firm Stand Against Rising Crime | Video Screengrab

As the Koyta Gang, incidents of vehicle vandalism and drug-related issues continue to grab headlines in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the escalating crime rates in the city. Pawar outlined the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, revealing specific instructions given to the Commissioner of Police.

Expressing concern over the emergence of the Koyta Gang, Pawar issued a public warning and asserted his determination to eradicate this criminal group from the city on Sunday in Vadgaon Sheri. He emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against such activities and affirmed his commitment to eliminating the gang.

Delving into the issue further, Ajit Pawar underscored the pivotal role of parents in shaping their children's behaviour. Citing instances of young individuals carrying weapons, he stressed the importance of parental responsibility. Pawar pledged to take stringent action against the parents of delinquent children, ensuring they are made aware of their children's activities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ajit Pawar reiterated the need for active parental monitoring and guidance, emphasising that no child would be exempt from accountability for criminal actions. He asserted that strict measures would be taken against any offender, regardless of the parent's age or status. Pawar also issued a warning against attempts to shield criminal children, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy for such actions.

Highlighting Pune's rich cultural heritage and educational significance, Ajit Pawar emphasised the importance of upholding the values cherished by historical figures such as Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule, and Shahu Maharaj. He declared that any actions tarnishing their legacy would face strong opposition in Pune.

What is Koyta gang?

This year has witnessed an increase in incidents involving miscreants, including minors, using koytas to terrorise and attack people. Koyta gangs have been reported to brandish billhooks and instigate fear, particularly in outskirts areas of Pune. In response to such incidents, Pune Police had made it mandatory for shopkeepers to maintain records of individuals purchasing koytas, including their Aadhaar card details.