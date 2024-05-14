Youth Fatally Beaten Over Long-Standing Feud by Three Friends in Nanded

Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Pune Businessman In ₹2 Crore Cheating Case | Unsplash

Three friends killed a youth over an old rivalry under the water tank situated near the Wazirabad Police Station in Nanded city on Monday night.

Police said four friends were drinking liquor under the water tank at around 11 pm on Monday. Three of them severely beat the fourth friend with iron rods, who succumbed to the injuries. The Wazirabad police immediately searched for the three accused and arrested them in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Gangaram Metkar (35), and the accused are Sunil Metkar, Dinesh Metkar, and Laxman Metkar.

All four friends were drinking liquor on Monday night when they had a quarrel over the old dispute. Sunil, Dinesh, and Laxman then took out iron rods and started beating Sandeep. He lay in a pool of blood, and the accused fled from the scene. The nearby residents informed the Wazirabad police. The police took Sandeep to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered with the Wazirabad police station, and PI Aditya Lonikar immediately launched the search operation and arrested all three accused.

18-year-old girl kills herself

In another news in Nanded, an 18-year-old girl killed herself as her maternal cousin pressured her to elope with him and get married. The incident occurred at Pardi in Ardhapur taluka in Nanded district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Priti Balu Kamble (18, Ardhapur). Priti was studying in Sharkarrao Chavan College in the BA first year. Her maternal cousin Ganesh Baban Sarode always used to pressure her to elope with him for getting married.