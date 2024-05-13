Water Scarcity Grips Nanded District: 114 Villages Affected | Representational photo

The water scarcity is getting more and more severe day by day in Nanded district. In all, 114 villages in Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Naigaon, Mukhed, Loha, Kinwat and Kandhar talukas are facing acute water shortage. The administration is presently providing water to three villages and 13 wadis through 16 tankers and has acquired 150 private wells for the purpose. This will suffice the water need of the villagers for the next 20 days, the sources said.

The water is evaporating rapidly from the small, medium and big dams due to scorching heat. The water level from the dams is going down rapidly. The villagers in the remote areas have to wander for kilometers to get one pot of water. As compared to last year, the heat is severe this year. Last year, the water was supplied by only six tankers but this year, the number of tankers doubled in the first fortnight of the summer season and the Monsoon is still away.

Private wells rented

The administration has acquired 11 wells in Bhokar, 1 in Mudkhed, 11 in Hadgaon, 12 in Himayatnagar, 18 in Naigaon, 29 in Mukhed, 5 in Kandhar, 11 in Loha, 11 in Kinwat, 1 in Mahur, 2 in Nanded and 2 in Ardhapur. Water from these wells are being supplied by 16 tankers in 10 wadies in Mukhed, 3 wadies and two villages in Kandhar and one village in Mahur.

Meanwhile, according to the weekly report released by the Nanded irrigation department on May 12, Manar Dam has 36.58 TMC water. Last year, there was 37.20 TMC water available and hence this year, 0.62 TMC water is less during this period.

The Vishnupur dam has 22.06 TMC water and last year during this period, 27.31 TMC water was available. Presently, 24.85 TMC water is available in nine medium dams which was 26.82 TMC last year. Four Kolhapuri reservoirs have been completely dried up. While 35.20 TMC water is available in 80 small dams.

Rain lashes Nanded district

Meanwhile, Nanded district experienced heavy rainfall with thunder storms for around 2 hours on Sunday evening. Some areas also experienced hailstorms with speedy winds. The tins of the houses were blown and the farmers incurred huge crop losses.

The electricity poles were uprooted in the rural areas due to which the power supply was interrupted. However, the residents were relieved of the severe heat and humidity due to the sudden unseasonal rains. The meteorological department has predicted rain for the next three days till Tuesday.

The sky was filled with clouds since morning and the severity of the heat was reduced. However, the residents faced inconvenience due to humidity. The rain was witnessed at around 4pm with speedy winds. The Ardhapur, Nanded, Mukhed, Bhokar and other talukas experienced heavy rains. The farmers incurred heavy losses of the turmeric and mango crops. Trees were uprooted at many places while branches of the trees were broken due to heavy winds. The electricity police were uprooted and the wires were broken. As a result, the power supply to many areas in Kinwat and Mahur talukas were interrupted.

Water logging was experienced at various places including Gokulnagar, Mastanpura, Hamalpura, Vishnunagar, Lalwadi underbridge, Hingoli Gate underbridge and other places in the Nanded city.