Good news for Mumbai-Pune travellers! Air India announces direct flight between two cities

Representative image | File

Pune: The long-standing demand to have a direct flight between the two important cities of Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai, is about to be completed eventually. Air India will commence the direct flight from March 26. The direct flight will reduce the usual travelling time from three hours to one hour between the two metro cities.

𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗲-𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗹

Interestingly, there was no direct flight between these two bustling cosmopolitan cities. Air India became the first operator to have a direct flight. Though there are few flights, they happen to be connecting flights between the cities and take more than four hours to reach the destination.

Thus, the travellers preferred to travel via road or railways to reach the destination as it saved their time. Apparently, Jet Airways had a flight between these two cities, but it ceased its operations in 2019.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝟲 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗮 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸, 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻

"An Airbus A319 will travel on the airline's resurrected 9W route during the trip”, said the Air India website.

The flights will operate according to the present timetable of six days a week, except on Saturdays. Air India's aircraft will depart from Pune airport at 11:20 am and arrive in Mumbai at 12:20 am.

The bookings for the same have been started.

Despite Pune being a most sought-after city, a direct flight with Mumbai eluded it for years. However, the announcement by Air India will give some respite to Punekars, who frequently travel to the capital city for work or other purposes.

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀

Pune-Mumbai: Departure time: 11:20 am and Arrival time: 12:20 pm

Fare: Economy: ₹2,237 and Business class: ₹18,467